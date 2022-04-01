Jesse Manuel Puente
August 6, 1947 – February 11, 2022
Quincy, WA
Jesse Manuel Puente 74 of Quincy, WA passed away following a brief illness on February 11th, 2022, in Yuma AZ. Jesse was born in Hart, Michigan August 6, 1947. He grew up in Quincy, WA, and graduated from Quincy High School in 1968. He went on to attend Community College in Seattle, WA. When Jesse returned to Quincy after college, he worked on a farm for several years, until he started at Nexus AG Chemical as a fertilizer applicator in the 1980's. In the early 1990's, Jesse and his wife purchased an apartment complex in Soap Lake, WA, and adopted the entrepreneur lifestyle. He went on to purchase his own land and farmed 400 acres during the 90's and early 2000's.
After selling the land, they purchased an RV park in Grand Coulee, WA, that they operated until the late 2000's. In the early 2010's, Jesse and his wife retired to the snowbird lifestyle traveling to Yuma, AZ, during the winters where they built there home.
Jesse enjoyed life to its fullest, always having a plan for his next adventure. He loved doing projects no matter the size, from building houses to fixing his grandkids' broken toys. The sign “If Papa can't fix it we are all screwed” hung proudly in his garage.
Jesse loved all sports, especially baseball and softball, which he played, coached, and umpired for decades. He was very passionate about his Zags and often planed his day around what time the game started. Jesse loved a good road trip. There was nothing better for him than going down an unfamiliar road. His proudest moments were watching his sons and grandchildren play sports around the country and teaching his grandsons life lessons.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cynthia Puente of Quincy, WA; son, Jake Puente of Lynnwood, WA; brothers, Ruben Puente of Quincy, WA; Ish Puente of Sunnyside, WA; grandchildren: Cecilia, Manny, and Tory Puente of Telford, PA; Cooper and Casen Puente of Lynnwood, WA; daughter in-law, Jennifer Puente of Telford, PA; mother in-law, Donna Osborn of Quincy, WA; and many nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rita and Manuel Puente; brother, Javier Puente; and son, Jason Puente.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 4, 2022, at the Quincy Moose Lodge, 109 E St SE Quincy, WA, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Please leave a memory or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.