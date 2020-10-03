Jesse "Jess" Willard Calhoun
April 14, 1923 – September 22, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Jess Calhoun, 97, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. He was born on April 14, 1923, in Pearcy, AR, to William and Jenny (Dollarhide) Calhoun. When Jess was a young boy, the family moved to Plain, WA. He attended grade school, junior high and high school in Leavenworth, WA.
After high school, Jess joined the U.S. Navy and spent most of his Navy years, during World War II, in the Pacific Theater. He served on the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Essex.
At the end of the war, Jess returned to Wenatchee and met Evelyn Steffen, in 1945, at a Halloween dance at the Stemilt Hill grange hall. She was 15 and he was 22. They dated for 2 years and married on June 29, 1947. Their first child, Paula, was born in 1948. At the beginning of the Korean War, Evelyn became pregnant with Scott, their second child. Jess, who was in the Naval Reserve, was sent to Thule, Greenland, to help build an air base. Scott was born, in 1951, and when he was six months old, Evelyn, her mother, Ethel, Paula, and Scott travelled to Baltimore, MD, by train, to meet Jess, who was returning from Greenland. They lived in Baltimore for about three months, until Jess was discharged from the Naval Reserve.
When the family returned to Wenatchee, Jess decided he wanted to attend barber college in Spokane, WA, so the family moved there. After barber college, Jess had his own barber shop in Wenatchee, but decided he could do better and worked for Keokuk Mineral and ALCOA for a short time. Finally, he got a job with the Post Office, where he worked for 27 years.
In 1952, Jess and Evelyn purchased a home in East Wenatchee, WA. In 1955, their third child, Robin, was born. The family lived in this home for about ten years, and then, purchased a three acre orchard and home off of Sunset Highway. Jess worked full time at the Post Office and also worked the orchard, with the help of Evelyn, Paula, Scott, and Robin. They lived there for three years, and then, sold the orchard and built a home in East Wenatchee. Jess and Evelyn moved several more times, until they purchased their final home in Wenatchee.
Jess was an extremely hard worker, often working a second job, mostly picking apples and cherries, while still working full time at the Post Office. Jess, Evelyn, and the kids spent many years bonding every summer picking cherries. These were the years when the kids really learned a strong work ethic and character from their parents. Jess also was a big dog lover and had many dogs during his life. He treated them just like they were part of the family… which they were.
Jess and Evelyn were married for 73 very loving years and adored each other. They loved to travel and towed their camp trailer all over the United States. They also spent many years fishing and camping. Jess was an avid hunter of deer and elk. After Jess’ retirement from the Post Office, they spent many winters in Yuma, AZ, until Jess decided he was too old to drive there and back. Jess really enjoyed all the friends he met in Yuma and became close to many of them.
Even at ages 97 and 90, Jess and Evelyn were able to live on their own, with the help of their three children. Finally, they moved to assisted living at Colonial Vista.
Jess was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Virginia Davis, Lola Sousley, Minnie Crutcher, and Lois Hessel; brothers; Fred and Alfred; and grandson, Austin Cox. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughter, Paula Cox; sons: Scott (Josie) and Rob; grandchildren: Eric Ercanbrack, Jesse Cox, Cory (Miriam) Calhoun, and Joel Calhoun; and great-grandchildren: Spencer Ercanbrack, Hayden Brons, Lillian Calhoun, and Ira Calhoun.
Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.