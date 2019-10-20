Jesse Willard Lawson
Waterville, WA
(formerly of Yakima, WA)
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Jesse Willard Lawson, loving husband, father of six children, and Papa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passed away at age 86. Jesse was born on April 1, 1933, in Fountain Hill, AR, to Jesse and Ever Lavelle Lawson. Jesse was the fifth of six children. Unfortunately, Ever passed away due to an illness when Jesse was only three years old. He and his siblings were cared for and raised by their father and an aunt. Life was hard on the farm where they raised and marketed cotton. Jesse went to school in Elaine, AR, and played on the football team. Jesse loved hunting and fishing with his brothers in the woods of Arkansas.
After high school, Jesse enlisted in the Army and served his country with active duty in the Korean War Conflict as a Forward Observer. His entry into active service was on April 4, 1951. As a forward observer, Jesse fought bravely in combat on or near enemy lines. In one skirmish, he was wounded by North Korean enemy fire, but fortunately, he survived and recovered. For being wounded in battle, he received The Purple Heart. Other medals and badges he received were the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. He was Honorably Discharged from service on April 3, 1954. His separation from the Army took place at Fort Lewis, WA.
While serving in the U.S. Army, Jesse became friends with another enlistee, Omar Kindall, who later became Jesse’s brother-in-law. Omar was showing Jesse pictures of his family who also lived in Arkansas. After seeing a photo of Omar’s sister, Dorothy, Jesse wanted to meet her, and asked Omar if he could write to Dorothy. After months of letters back and forth overseas, Jesse traveled to meet Dorothy while on leave. She soon became the love of his life.
While stationed at Fort Lewis, Jesse loved the scenery of Washington state and decided to make the move from Arkansas. Jesse and Dorothy were married in Yakima, WA, on April 18, 1952. Jesse took a job at the sawmill in Yakima (Boise Cascade Corp.) and worked there until retirement. Over the years, he worked his way up from loading boxcars with lumber, and working with the various lumber saws (planers, edgers, trimmers, and headrigs). Jesse eventually became the head sawyer and operated the largest and most important piece of equipment in the sawmill, the double cut headrig, where he would position large logs to the proper position for the initial cut while sizing up the log, determining the best cuts for the most board feet. Jesse held the record at the sawmill for the most board feet of lumber produced in a single shift, a record he held for many years, even up to his retirement.
Jesse loved the outdoors and nature. He loved to hunt deer, elk, and bear in the Cascade mountains. He also loved to fish and hike. He and his four sons enjoyed hiking to mountain lakes and fishing for trout. On two occasions, they hiked 28 miles between Chinook Pass and White Pass, fishing the mountain lakes along the way. Jesse also enjoyed camping trips with the family and vacations on the Oregon coast with Dorothy. During the summers, Jesse and Dorothy made the 2,000 mile drive back to Arkansas for a two week visit with relatives.
Jesse and Dorothy raised four sons: Michael, Kenneth, Rick, and David, and two daughters: Patricia and Diane. Jesse wanted to raise his family out in the country and for his children to experience farm life, as he did. Jesse and Dorothy bought land just off the Chinook Pass highway west of Naches, WA. Jesse moved a couple of cabins to the property that he purchased from the U.S. Forest Service, and eventually constructed the family home there. Jesse had no experience with plumbing, electrical wiring, or home building, but he learned how by reading books and with the help of his family and friends. This became the family home and was the gathering place for many years of family visits during the holidays. Jesse’s children and grandkids have many fond memories of life at the “homestead”, riding horses, scooters, snowmobiles, raising cattle, pigs, and chickens, fishing the Naches River nearby, and hiking the hills behind the property. He was known as "Papa" to his grandkids.
Jesse was a Christian man, baptized in the Yakima River, and active in the church for many years as a Sunday School teacher. Jesse loved to sing. He sang solo, with a men’s quartet (as the bass singer) and with the church choir. Jesse loved gospel music and had a library of gospel music that he and mom played on a daily basis in their home. Even in his later years, when dementia set in, he could still sing the hymns, and say God Bless you to everyone he met. People that knew Jesse, even for a short while, loved him for his smiling happy attitude.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, who passed away with Alzheimer’s on January 6, 2004. He is survived by his six children: Patti and (Bob) Highlands of Lacey, WA, Mike and (Karen) Lawson of Wenatchee, WA, Ken Lawson and (Lorene) of Yakima, WA, Rick and (Donna) Lawson of Naches, WA, Dave and (Denese) Lawson of Vancouver, WA, and Diane and (Chuck) LaGrand of Billings, MO; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family is thankful to the care he received the last few years of his life in the Wenatchee and Waterville, WA, senior care facilities: Bonaventure, Leiah’s Retreat, Caring Cottage, and Amberwaves.
A private Memorial Service will be held with the family at a later date. Arrangements are assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.