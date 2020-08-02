Jessie Marie McMonagle O'Neal
Chelan, WA
Beloved resident of Chelan, WA, Jessie Marie McMonagle O'Neal, passed away peacefully at her home, on July 6, 2020, 11 days after her 94th birthday. She was born June 25, 1926, the first daughter, of Charles and Sigrid (Brun) McMonagle, in the home of her maternal Norwegian grandparents in Mica, WA.
The McMonagle's moved to Chelan around 1933, and opened Mac Chevrolet Dealership.
Jessie was voted "Princess Chelan" before graduating from Chelan High School, in 1944, a year in which the Apple Blossom Festival was cancelled due to World War II. That fall, on September 3, 1944, Jessie married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Clerc "Toad" O'Neal and they enjoyed a brief honeymoon at nearby Patterson Lake. Jessie said "it seemed like the whole town of Chelan was there fishing that Labor Day weekend!" Jessie worked at the Seattle First Bank following high school in Chelan, and briefly near Bremerton, while Toad was stationed prior to his departure to the South Pacific, on the battleship U.S.S. Indiana. Jessie and Toad spent three happy months living in a "rat trappy" Bremerton hotel room, two blocks from the shipyard. One day, Jessie looked out the window and saw Toad's battleship had shipped out. Jessie returned to Chelan and supported the war effort with her parents. Following Toad's honorable discharge in November of 1945, Toad and Jessie and their baby daughter, Linda, began earning their living in Chelan on 15 acres of apples, above Spader Bay. Second daughter, Terrie, was born two years later.
Jessie enjoyed gardening, interior design, skiing, fishing, cooking, music, cross stitch, and sewing. She had an eye for beauty and a penchant for creating classy and comfortable environments that made her home and patio a favorite gathering spot for family and friends. Her optimistic outlook and graceful presence turned attention to the best in people and situations,
cultivating beauty wherever she looked. Jessie was a member of the Lake Chelan Methodist Church and the Lake Chelan Hospital Guild Z and remained lifelong friends with many members. Jessie loved animals, dogs in particular. An abiding love for her husband, Toad, supported a marriage of nearly 67 years.
Her survivors include daughters: Linda Evans Parlette of Wenatchee, WA, and Terrie O'Neal of Snohomish, WA; grandsons: Guy (Anni) Evans of Chelan, WA and Luke Evans of Wenatchee, WA; great-granddaughter, Jessie Marie Evans of Wenatchee, WA; and step-great-granddaughters, Seleah and Gianna Hisey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond "Toad" O'Neal in 2011; and sister, Naomi Van Klinken, in 1986.
Jessie's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Tony Long, nurse Barbara, Hospice, and the loving care from her caregivers in her home.
Those who wish may make memorial donations in Jessie's name to: Chelan Valley Hope Tender Loving Care, P.O. Box 635, Chelan, WA, 98816; Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 55, Wenatchee, WA, 98807; Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601; or the Lake Chelan Methodist Women, P.O. Box 1236, Chelan, WA, 98816
Please feel free to leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, Jessie's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.