Jessie Virginia Adamek
July 9, 1924 – February 5, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Jessie Virginia Adamek, 97, an East Wenatchee resident, passed away on February 5, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital. She was born on July 9, 1924, to Joseph J. Michalski and Laura B. Gizinski in Loup City, NE. At age four, she moved with her family to a farm near Elyria, NE. She attended District 48, a one room school house, during her school years. In the summer of 1943, while at a dance at National Hall near Elyria, Jessie met her future husband, Emil Adamek. She always said, “it was love at first sight for the both of them.” They married on May 9, 1945, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elyria, NE. Their marriage lasted 65 years, until Emil passed away on June 8, 2010.
After their marriage, they moved to the Adamek family farm near Ord, NE, where they resided until fall of 1956, when they moved their family to Washington State. Because of Emil's work in construction, they lived in various locations in Washington, Montana, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. They settled back in East Wenatchee, WA, in 1984.
Jessie enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, bowling, reading, scratch off lotto tickets, and word search puzzles. She was also an avid Seattle Seahawk and Seattle Mariner fan. She even taught herself to play the button accordion. She was a member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee, WA.
Jessie is survived by her daughters: Marlane Gurnard of East Wenatchee, WA, Sandra (Rob) Payne of Olympia, WA, Lauri (Mark) Youso of Libby, MT; daughter-in-law, Colleen Adamek of Wenatchee, WA; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dommie Michalski of Ord, NE; and numerous nieces; and nephews. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; her parents; six brothers; three sisters; son, Alan Adamek; and son-in-law, Larry Gurnard.
A Rosary will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 NE Eighth St., East Wenatchee, WA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the Rosary at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Washington Hospital Foundation. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Grandma's life was a book of 97 chapters,
some hard times but many good times.
The time has come that the last chapter
has been written. Oh, what a wonderful
book it was!!
By Tom Payne, Grandson