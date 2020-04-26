Jewel Ann Bergan-Brumbaugh
College Station, TX
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Jewel Ann Bergan-Brumbaugh, nee Brumbaugh, passed away on March 31, 2020, in College Station, TX, due to COVID-19. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, in 1939, to Stan and Laura (Bergan) Brumbaugh. Jewel grew up in Wenatchee, and became Apple Blossom Queen in 1957. She married Herb Anderson, an American Legion first baseman in Wenatchee, and for the next 17 years, they and their children, Christy, Curt, and Brooke, began a life of travel and rich experiences that Jewel eagerly embraced. First as a baseball spouse, and later on her own terms, she celebrated each new skill and experience, befriending hundreds over her lifetime, all over the country, and mentoring people of all ages.
Returning to Seattle, WA, Jewel married L.B. ‘Mike’ Zylstra, in 1976, adding two daughters, Nancy and Wendy, and moved to a houseboat they called ‘Edward’ on Lake Union, to build, travel, enjoy great food, and fun runs, and sail Puget Sound in their 24’ Catalina sailboat. But, Jewel’s greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother, creating unique memories with each grandchild, that will live in their hearts forever.
Jewel was arguably the most competent person you’d ever meet. She could sew, cook, or build anything, learned to weld and rebuilt a VW engine, wrote memoirs and family histories, and had the gift of making a friend wherever she went. She also loved learning, and returned in midlife to UW to pursue Women’s Studies, where she met lifelong ‘sisters of the heart’, then, volunteered in Port Angeles, WA, helping women in need. She was known by many as Gramma Blue, because she wore only Royal Blue, and traveled the country with her cats in her blue van, ‘Dove’, returning to Seattle to help raise grandkids.
In later years, Jewel lived in SHAG senior housing near older sister, Laura Mae. She joined daughter, Chris (Jim), in College Station, TX, in March of 2018, after Laura’s death. Jewel was enjoying her recent move to assisted living in Texas, when she contracted the coronavirus, passing away in the ICU a week later.
Gramma Blue shone her light on so many, and will continue to live in the hearts of all she touched.
Jewel was predeceased by her father and mother; beloved step-mother, Ruth Redmond; sisters: Laura Ramsey and Polly Joy. She will be remembered with love by her sister, Lou Ellen; brother, Neil (Sharon); four living children; many adored grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and countless beloved friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering in Seattle is planned when it is safe to do so. Contact Chris Mabe or Brooke Strommen for more information. We invite friends and family to share memories of Jewel now through helping others and working for peace and justice in these difficult times.