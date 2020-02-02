JEWEL ELAINE CRIPE
December 3, 1968 – January 24, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Jewel Elaine Cripe, age 51, died at home on Friday, January 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Born December 3, 1968, in Seattle, WA, to Robert and Janet Cripe, Jewel attended school in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1986. She attended LaVerne College in California for one year and transferred to the University of Washington, graduating in 1990. She continued at the UW and went to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on a Fullbright Scholarship to study language development by working with children in Swahili for her Master’s Degree in linguistics.
For several years, Jewel lived in Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, VA, working for Courtesy Associates as a meeting planner for organizations, such as the CDC, DOJ, and the DOD. As such, she travelled to some of these meetings in the USA and abroad, including Tanzania, Switzerland, South Africa, and England. She also enjoyed doing mission work in Croatia with a National Presbyterian group. She moved back to Wenatchee in 2009. In 2010, she suffered a stroke and never stopped working to recover what mobility she could.
Jewel was on the Wenatchee Valley Museum Board, and loved traveling, hiking, theater, music, playing oboe and English horn, gardening, and playing trivia on Wednesday nights. Theater was a large part of her life beginning with her mother’s creative dramatics class for preschoolers at the Wenatchee Public Library, followed by ballet, Short Shakespeareans, Youth Theater of Wenatchee, and Mission Creek Players, including her last part as the queen in The Elephant Man.
Jewel is survived by her parents of Wenatchee, WA; brother Rick (Jamaine) Cripe; and niece Alice Cripe of Maplewood, NJ; uncles: Florian (Carolyn) Cripe of Angola, IN, Larry Beller of St. Louis, MO, Art (Joyce) Beller of Scottsville, KY; aunts: Christine (Jake) Bridenbaugh of FL, Susan (Rich) Koehler of Superior, MT; and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for Pancreatic Cancer Research to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, P.O. Box 19024, Seattle, WA 98109-1024. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
“Human Rights have nothing to do with what we as humans have a right to have, because we don’t have an inherent right to anything. Human Rights are the rights we give to others to prove we are human. Kindness, compassion, love, care.”
Jewel E. Cripe, her last written words