Jewell Goetz LaVigne
November 19, 1931 – July 23, 2022
Jewell Goetz LaVigne
November 19, 1931 – July 23, 2022
Cashmere, WA
Our mother left this earth peacefully, free of pain and surrounded by family and love.
Jewell Schmaltz was born to June and Joseph Schmaltz in Leavenworth, WA. They resided in Peshastin, WA, where she attended school. Soon, siblings Jody and Jack joined the family. Tragedy struck when she was ten years old, and her father was killed in a logging accident. Her mother later married Fulton Moody, who helped raise the children.
The Peshastin cheerleader met a handsome boy named Ralph Goetz, and they married in 1950. Together, they became parents to: Chris (Cayton), Nancy (Lamus), Claudia (Etzkorn), and Michael; loving grandparents to: Connie, Kelsy, Colby, Cortney, Bryce and Carson; and great-grandparents to: Karter, Kellen, Corey, Hailey, Forrest, Nikita, Jesse and Cash.
She was ahead of her time (the first to wear a pink satin wedding dress!), and pioneer for the working woman. Attending secretarial classes at 18, and working her way up to computer programming courses in her 50's, she was a valuable employee to many Cashmere, WA, businesses, and retired from Blue Star Growers. She also fought (and won) for pay equal to male colleagues.
Mom was an original DIYer, always painting and decorating our home. A marvelous seamstress, she created our Christmas and Easter outfits, twirler and choir uniforms, prom dresses, and wedding attire. She attended our concerts and wrestling matches, all while working full-time. Under her influence, we learned to work hard, make our own way in life, be strong and fight for what we believe in. She truly did it all, and set the bar high.
After dad passed away, mom was fortunate to find a new life and love with Duane LaVigne, and they married in 2005. In their 17 years of marriage, they enjoyed many wonderful vacations, casino trips, social activities, dancing and just being together. Duane passed in August of 2021.
Our lives were filled with fun and laughter, motorcycles, snowmobiles, horses and great parents who were always there. The best gift she gave to us, however, was each other, and we are grateful.
Special thanks to Kathy, Tom, Michelle and Allison for sharing your wonderful dad with us.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on August 13, 2022, at the Cashmere Methodist Church, 213 S Division St., Cashmere, WA.
