Jewell Marie Yancey
December 12, 1934 – April 14, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Jewell M. Yancey, 86, a longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2021, at Blossom Creek Memory Care in Wenatchee. She was born on December 12, 1934, at Oxford, AR, to the late Aaron and Jane (Johnson) McVey. She was raised and received her education in Oxford, graduating from Oxford High School. She met and was later married, Clayton Yancey, on April 4, 1953, in Oxford, where they made their first home together. They moved their family to the Wenatchee Valley, in the mid 1950’s, and settled first in Wenatchee. They later moved to Cashmere, WA, while keeping their home in Wenatchee.
Jewell worked packing apples and pears for Holman’s, McDougall’s, and later, Blue Star Fruit Warehouses. She had also worked for a short time at Lamb Weston, in Quincy, WA, when they made their home in George, WA, before returning to Wenatchee. She has since continued to make her home in Wenatchee.
Jewell was an avid gardener; she especially enjoyed cooking and holidays. She loved spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Leanna Yancey of Leavenworth, WA, and Tony and Berni Yancey of East Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren: Matt (Melany) Yancey of North Bend, WA, Mark (Ashley) Yancey of Enumclaw, WA, Michael (Mallory) Webster of Wenatchee, WA, Alan (Kat) Yancey of Entiat, WA, and Reesa Yancey of Priest River, ID; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, on June 19, 2007; three sisters: Faye, Tressie, and Mary; and two brothers: Cleo and Don.
A special thank you to Blossom Creek Memory Care for their extra special care.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Cashmere City Cemetery. You are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are provided by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.