Jill Annette Heideman Romiti, 61, left this world suddenly on November 26, 2020, in Post Falls, ID. Born on November 17, 1959, in East Wenatchee, WA, to Arthur and LaVelle Heideman, where she spent her youth participating in 4-H, FFA, and HS State and Nationals Rodeos, graduating from Eastmont High School, in 1978. Jill's most cherished role was being a loving wife and mother.
New Year Eve in 1989, a man walked into Murphy's Bar and sat at the last table available for the evening, Jill says "you can't sit here unless you're fun", that night she met a man who later became her husband, someone that would change her life forever, bringing a world of happiness. Jill's legacy has always been her family, she was not only a great mother to her own children, but a loving mother to every child she met. She loved any excuse to gather family together including: holidays, camping trips, and summer breaks.
If you knew Jill, you knew she loved a good reaction and if you were the focus of her teasing or prank, you knew you were loved. Jill was full of life; a genuine human who never met a stranger, making friends everywhere she went, standing up for those voices that were unheard or in need of help. She loved without parameters, always opening her home up to anyone in need.
Jill is survived by her husband of 31 years, Rob Romiti; children: Jacob, Lainie, Sophia, Dominic, Sebastian, Sidnee, Anthony, Kaden, and Riley; eight grandchildren; siblings Thomas, Greg, and Phil; and countless family and friends.
Jill's Celebration of Life is scheduled for October 23, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at the Red Lion, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, where light refreshments to be served.
To plant a tree in memory of Jill Romiti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
