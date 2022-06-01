Jill L. Reynolds

Jill L. (Bradley) Reynolds, 62, passed away at her home on May 31, 2022. Jill was the second child of Evelyn and Harold Bradley, and was born in Napa, CA, on April 30, 1960. She lived in Napa with her family until they relocated to Dryden, WA, in the 1970's. There, Jill attended the then, Peshastin-Dryden High School, and graduated in 1978.
After high school, she settled in Wenatchee, WA, and began working for Central Washington Hospital in the housekeeping department. It was there, that she would meet the love of her life and future husband, Russ Reynolds. They were married on May 8, 1982.
Jill will not only be remembered for her love of clothes, jewelry, and pull tabs, but also for her generous heart. She was always there when family or friends needed her help. She will also be remembered as “Nana”. Her grandsons, whom she adored, were cared for by her since they were infants.
Jill was also adventurous, and would participate in almost any activity. She enjoyed fishing, camping, concerts, and travel.
She is survived by her husband, Russ Reynolds; children: Jerra (Jared) Kramer, and Lindsey Reynolds; grandchildren: Derek and Benjamin Kramer; mother, Evelyn Bradley; siblings: Jeff Bradley, Jody Cheyney, and Jay Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. You are invited to view Jill's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Jill Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.