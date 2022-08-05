Jim Deich
Jim Deich
September 12, 1935 – July 16, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Our beloved husband, father, and “Poppo”, Jim Deich, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by family. Jim was born in Julesburg, CO, on September 12, 1935, to Helen and Bill Deich. He was a wonderful brother to “Spud” and Lenore. He attended school in Julesburg, graduating in 1953. Jim served our country in the U.S. Navy as a Builder, First Class in the Seabees. He attended Pittsburg State University, graduating with his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Arts with an emphasis in printing.
Jim met his wife, Joy, in college, and they were married June 5, 1960. They moved to Cashmere, WA, in the early 1960's, where Joy taught school and Jim worked at the Cashmere Valley Record. Jim left the newspaper and joined Burlington Northern Railroad, where he spent the remainder of his career. Their son, Rick, joined the family in 1965, and their daughter, Jacki, joined their family in 1967.
Jim and his family enjoyed spending time together, raising and riding horses. He served as a 4-H leader, youth baseball coach, and he could be found in the stands at various Cashmere sporting events. In 1982, the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where he became a longtime member of the Wenatchee Gun Club. He particularly enjoyed teaching others about gun safety and competitive marksmanship. Jim was an excellent trapshooter and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He liked hunting, fishing, and camping spending many summers at Westport, WA, fishing, where they welcomed family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joy; along with his children: Rick Deich (JoDee) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Jacki Fischer (Ed) of Kent, WA. Jim was “Poppo” to his grandchildren: Joshua Fischer (Sibyl), Eric Fischer (Anastasia), Sam Deich, all of East Wenatchee, WA, and Megan Deich of Fife, WA; and great-grandpa to: Teddy and Fiona Fischer. He also enjoyed being an uncle to his several nieces; and nephews.
The family loved Jim and misses him. He will live in our hearts and memories forever.
A Private Burial Service was held, and a Casual Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Chateau Faire le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee, WA, at 10:30 a.m. Please RSVP to Jacki at: Fischers1@comcast.net or Ed at (253) 777-7420, by August 15, 2022. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
