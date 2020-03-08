Jim F. Strong
East Wenatchee, WA
Jim F. Strong was born on November 17, 1937. He went to rest peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Jim was born in Arkadelphia, AR, but grew up in Washington. At the age of 17, Jim joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for 20 years, during the Vietnam era. After retiring from the Navy, Jim joined the team at Blue Star Growers, where he worked for the next 28 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Freeda; sister, Kathy; children: Jennifer and Michelle; step-children: Art, Kara, Kurt, Kelly, James, Greg, Mike, and Tim; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Monnie; brother, Louis; son, Bryan; step-daughters: Kathy and Sue; and his grandchildren, Martina and Bobby.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.