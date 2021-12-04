Jim George
Merritt, WA
Jim George, a lifetime resident of Merritt, WA, has left his beloved mountains, to join his Lord and Savior. Jim, 82, passed away on November 14, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Jim was born in Leavenworth, WA, on June 13, 1939, to Steve and Harriett George. He grew up, lived, worked, raised his family, and retired, at Merritt, WA, in the mountains he loved, having lived his 82 years there. He attended Merritt School, a one room schoolhouse, until it was destroyed by a snow slide, in the winter of 1949-50. Jim then attended Winton School, a one room schoolhouse, as did his children and grandchildren. In the ninth grade, he attended Leavenworth High School and graduated, in 1957. Jim served in the United States Army Reserves from 1957– 1963. He worked summers for Great Northern Railroad and then, worked full time for them, after graduating. He worked with his dad, Steve, and uncle, Louie George, who immigrated from Macedonia. Jim also worked with his only son, Steve, and nephew, Paul George, before retiring, in 2001, after 46 years of service, in 2001.
Jim was a happy and humble man, loved his job, and excelled at it. His men loved working for him and formed lifelong friendships. The railroad officials called him, “The King of the Mountain.” Jim was a man of his word and had high integrity. He was a highly respected man of wisdom and understanding, and even though he was a man of few words, when he spoke, people listened. Even when he was silent, he had the ability to influence others. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Jimmy George met the love of his life, Sharen Zufall, in 1957. He told his friends, “That’s the woman I’m going to marry.” They married May 10, 1958. They were true soul mates and lived 63 and a half happy, loving years together. They welcomed daughter, Tamera in March of 1959, son, Steve, in 1960, and daughter, Traci, in 1965. Jim was dedicated to and loved his family fiercely; they were always his top priority. He loved Mom more than anything in the entire world. When Michael (son-in-law) baptized Mom, Steve, Tamera, and grandson, Jimmy, in Nason Creek, Dad wasn’t going to join in, he didn’t go into the water deeper than his knees, having never learned to swim. As Mom walked out to Michael in the creek, Dad ran down the bank, into the water and waited. When Mom came up out of the water, Dad went straight to Michael saying, “Wherever she’s going, I’m going too!” He came up out of the water shouting “Jesus.” He was our Rock. We are heartbroken and our lives will never be the same without him.
They enjoyed their retirement for many years prior to Jim’s illness. They traveled extensively, took an Alaskan Cruise, and loved spending time on the Oregon Coast. Jim bought a tractor and was always busy on his tractor. He loved hunting and fishing. He loved classic cars and restored a 1957 Chevrolet Belair Convertible with Steve. They were working on a '32 Ford Coupe, when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Jim’s first cousin, Nico, 90, visited from Romania, in 2017. It was a wonderful visit. Jim has always had a great love for the family pets. His kitty would sit on his lap, the dogs were always close by, and he would pet and talk to them for hours. It gave him such comfort.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 63 and a half years, Sharen George; children: Tamera (Michael) Danforth, Steve (Vanessa) George, and Traci (Bill) Kinnett; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren; all who he deeply loved. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul George; sisters: Mary Alexander, Mickey Taylor, and Ozzie Fisher; nephew, Steve George and a very special niece, Diane George.
The family would like to thank Hospice for all of their help and care in Jim’s final days, especially Dixie. Thank you to his step-granddaughter, Amber, who guided us through the process. Her advice was invaluable. To our special friends and neighbors: Aaron and Dee, you two stepped up when you didn’t have to and did so much to help. Thank you, Patty, our special friend and Jim’s caregiver, for the wonderful, loving, dedicated care you have given Jim these last few years.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 14, 2022. Location to be announced. Memorials can be made to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, and the Alzheimer’s Associations at https://www.alz.org/. Please see Jim’s full Obituary at: www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.