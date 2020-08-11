Jim Wayne Mayfield
June 22, 1936 – August 7, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Jim Wayne Mayfield, age 84, passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on August 7, 2020.
Jim was born on June 22, 1936, in Pateros, WA, to Ruby and Vaughn Mayfield. He attended school in Dryden, WA, and graduated from Dryden High School. Jim served in the National Guard for 21 years, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
On August 8, 1958, he married Margie Louise Candle. They lived in Dryden, WA, purchasing acreage up Williams Canyon, which included a small pear orchard. He was an orchardist and was also employed by Chelan County PUD for 30 years, retiring as a chief operator at Rock Island Dam.
Jim is survived by three sons and their families, Jim (Joan) Mayfield and family, grandson, Skyler (Megan) Mayfield and their family, great-grandson, Miles Mayfield, grandson, Braden Mayfield; Dan (Duey Sanders) Mayfield and family, grandson, Chad (Kelly) Sanders and family, great-granddaughter, Mia Sanders, granddaughter, Brittany Sanders; Randy Mayfield and family, granddaughters: Abby and Elly Mayfield.
A family Graveside Service is being held at Cashmere, Cemetery on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 State Regulation, only the immediate family will be gathered around the graveside with masks and social distancing. Those who wish to pay their respects, are welcome to attend at their vehicles from a distance. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.