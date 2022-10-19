Jimmie L. Beavers 6 hrs ago 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmie L. BeaversApril 14, 1940 – September 29, 2022Wenatchee, WAJimmie L. Beavers of Wenatchee, WA, passed away September of 2022. He is survived by sons: Brian Beavers and Bill Beavers. To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Beavers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jimmie L. Beavers Wenatchee Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary