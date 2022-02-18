Jimmie Lee Haynes
July 12, 1938 – Februayr 2, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Jimmie Lee Haynes passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2022. Jimmie was born to Robert and Goldie Weger on July 12, 1938, in Colbert, OK. She was one of 11 children. When growing up in a large family, education came second to providing for the family. Jimmie learned at the very young age how to work and be a homemaker, cooking, cleaning, etc. Jimmie enjoyed doing things some might see as a job or a chore. Making people happy made her happy. Caring for a family came naturally to her. When it came to start one of her own, without a doubt, it showed.
She was 18 when she met the love of her life, Eldon Eugene Haynes, in Entiat, WA. They quickly knew, right away, they were meant for each other. They married on January 31, 1957, and in May of 1958, they welcomed a baby girl and the blessing of three more daughters would soon follow.
Jimmie was someone that loves everyone. She knew and captured the hearts of just about anyone she met if it was your first time meeting her. She had a way of making you feel like family and as if you had known her your whole life. If you were visiting her, it was unlikely you would leave with an empty car. She had to send you home with something like household essentials or snacks.
Jimmie had a soft spot for babies and children. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and an abundance of great-grandchildren, every one of whom she adored and loved unconditionally. She was so appreciative of all the things her grandchildren made her, she would often hang them on the walls so she could show them off to anyone walking through the door. She enjoyed spending time her family or calling them just to say hello. She understood the value of time and the love she had for family and friends could never be measured.
Jimmie is survived by brother, Bill Weger of Moses Lake, WA; sisters: Libby Hunter of Springdale, WA, and Dean Brown of Spokane, WA; daughters: Sandra Russell of Moses Lake, WA, Ruby Haynes of East Wenatchee, WA, Leatha Haynes (fiance, David) of Wenatchee, WA, and Donna Cantu of Edinburg, TX. She was preceded in death by husband, Eldon Hynes; parents, Robert and Goldie Weger; siblings: James, Adrian, Jewel, Stanley, Edith, Mormay, Edgal; granddaughter, Daedra Smith (Kostenko); infant great-granddaughter, Zoey Kostenko; sons-in-law: Mark Hartman, Benito Longoria, and James Cantu.
Special thanks to Ashley Longoria and Jack Pardy, Jr., and Hospice. And special thank you to Allbree.
A Graveside Service will be held on February 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorail Park, 1301 10th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA.