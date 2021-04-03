Jimmie Loretta Haynes
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Entiat, WA)
Jimmie Loretta Haynes, our beloved mother and “Nana” passed away peacefully at her home, on Sunday, March 21, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. We often referred to Mom as “tiny but mighty” and that was true as she fought the battle with determination and a positive attitude. She was born March 5, 1932, in Huntsville, AR, to Ewell and Lizzie Harwood. On November 15, 1951, she married the love of her life, Orbin Haynes, in Madison County, AR. Following their marriage, they moved to Entiat, WA, where she worked for many years in the fruit industry. When Dad’s employer relocated business operations to Yakima, Mom and Dad also made the move. Mom was always a hard worker and she immediately found employment with Sunset Sportswear, where she worked until the business closed. She was later employed by SunQuist Fruit and remained there until her retirement. Both Mom and Dad had strong work ethics and they made sure that quality was instilled in their four children. We were also raised to know and honor the importance of family. Mom loved being surrounded by family and friends. Every Sunday, she would cook Thanksgiving style dinners for everyone and visitors were always welcome. As they were growing up, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren had many friends who knew and loved her as “Nana”. They would often gather at “Nana’s” after school and, as adults, many would bring their children to “Nana’s”. This extended family brought much joy into her life. Mom loved being outdoors and spent much of her time gardening, planting flowers in the Springtime, and watching them grow. Passersby would often stop to praise her flower gardens. She loved to hear what a magnificent green thumb she had and how much they enjoyed seeing her flowers as they drove past her home. Her candy making skills were legendary. Every year after Thanksgiving, she would start making candy to be shared with family and friends. She wanted the tradition and skills to be passed along, so she took younger family members under her wing and taught them the art of candy making. By Christmas, platters of her candy would find their way into homes and businesses throughout Yakima, WA.
She was loved by her family and friends and she will be missed very much. A special thank you to granddaughters, Lynae Kelsey and Tiffany Morrill, and great-granddaughter, Rachael Pritchett, for providing loving home health care in her last days. They made it possible for Mom to remain in the comfort of her own home, until her death.
Mom is survived by her son, Ricky Haynes; daughters: Carolyn Norris and Glenda Haynes (Jay Webb) all of Yakima, WA, and daughter Debra (Ken) Montgomery of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Donnie (Mary) Norris of Benton City, WA, Lynae Kelsey, Tiffany (Dusty) Morrill, Ryan Webb (Mellissa), Amanda (Bobby) Nolan of Yakima, WA, and Kyle Montgomery of Nashville, TN; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; loving sister-in-law, Wanda Lee Harwood; niece, Janice Horine; brother-in-law, Eldon (Jimmie) Haynes; and dear friends: Sheila Lester, Lee Jonas, Arthur Reynolds and Roland, and Bonnie Milum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Orbin Haynes; parents, Ewell and Lizzie (Fowler) Harwood; daughter, Brenda Kay Haynes; brother, Glen Harwood; and grandson, Robert Norris.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on a date to be announced later. Memorial suggestions to Northstar Lodge, at https://www.northstarlodge.org, in Jimmie’s name. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com. Arrangements assisted by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, WA.