Jimmie Miles Epperly
Lexington, MO
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Jimmie Miles Epperly, 68, of Lexington, MO, passed away on October 20, 2020, at his home. Jimmie was born November 26, 1951, in Lexington, to Jesse Epperly and Margaret (Hoeppner) Isaacson. He graduated from Leavenworth, WA, High School, in 1969. He worked as a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy for over 15 years, and then retired, after 15 years, from Lake City, MO, where he worked as a millwright. Jimmie loved restoring classic cars. He was a handy man who was talented in welding and carpentry. He also enjoyed Louis Lamar novels and watching westerns.
Jimmie is survived by his companion of over 18 years, Tamara Kennedy of Lexington, MO; his children: Kandi Wilson of Wenatchee, WA, Jesse Epperly of Leavenworth, WA, and Jeff Epperly of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren: Jessica Wilson and Ronnie Wilson; step-children: Gabriel Oliva, Rachael Kreie, Megan Zeller, and Amber Hammond; 13 step-grandchildren; sister, Donna Saddoris of Urich, MO; and his faithful companion, his cat, Captain. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.