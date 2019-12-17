Jinnithe Darlene Cox

Jinnithe Darlene "Jan" Cox
Entiat, WA
Jinnithe, age 66, passed way at Wenatchee Valley Hospital, peacefully in her sleep. Jinnithe was born September 10, 1953, in Wenatchee, WA, to Bill and Gracie Depew. Jinnithe graduated from Cashmere High School in 1971, then, attended college classes at the Wenatchee Valley College with the musical department. Jan loved to sing and play the piano. Jan was able to sing in front of large audiences, once for 20,000 people and another time for 10,000 people.
Jan married Kynion Dave Cox on October 26, 1975, and was a homemaker. She remained married until her death.
Jan was injured in June of 1976, and had to have several operations over the years. This resulted in a major decline in her health, both physically and mentally.
Jan was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Susie Colvin; brother-in-law, Richard Colvin.
At Jan's request, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a future date.