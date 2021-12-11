Joan Brett DeLaney Bagdon, passed peacefully on October 30, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1932, to Joe Stephens DeLaney and Vere Utter DeLaney. Joan lived the greater part of her life in the Wenatchee Valley.
She was the most caring and loving person to all. Joan was very active for many years in the Music Theater of Wenatchee. She played many roles and leading roles, as she had a gorgeous voice. Joan, also, was a very active member with her church, Holy Apostles in East Wenatchee, WA.
Joan is survived by her children: Larry Bagdon, Sharon Nieman, Darci McGuire; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; along with her brothers: John Rush DeLaney and Michail Herman Delaney; her sisters: Paula Sue Sutor and Tanya Vere Barnard.
A Memorial will be set at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Joan's honor. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
