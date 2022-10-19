Joan D. (Thorndike) Jensen
April 10, 1933 - October 4, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joan D. (Thorndike) Jensen
April 10, 1933 - October 4, 2022
Soap Lake, WA
Joan Jensen joined the heavenly angels after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded and supported by her family. Joan was born to David A. and Josephine M. Thorndike, on April 10, 1933, in Tonasket, WA. She attended school in Tonasket, WA, until the age of 14, when the family moved to Oroville, WA.
She graduated from Oroville High School in 1951. After high school, she attended Central Washington Deaconess School of Nursing, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1954. She continued her career as an RN for 42 years, working at Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee, Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman, WA, and Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, WA.
In January of 1955, she took a chance on a blind date and met Francis E. Jensen. They married on June 13, 1959. She and Francis moved to Pullman, and upon Francis's graduation from Washington State University, they moved to Soap Lake, WA, where they lived and raised their four children (also known as the “four roses”).
Joan was well known throughout the community and was active in many programs supporting the kids in their sports and school events, Camp Fire Girls, (which she established in the Soap Lake area), Cub Scouts, Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the United Methodist Church. She was also active in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She was extremely proud of the unique qualities of Soap Lake itself, and was active in the Soap Lake Conservancy.
The Jensen home was always open to friends and family with open arms and many thought of her as a second mom. She was very gifted in listening and support for all who needed it. Nieces and nephews could always count on a spaghetti dinner, when traveling to or from college.
Joan is survived by Francis, her husband of 63 years; her four children: Maria (Gary) Brady, Jeff, Doug (Carmen) and Julia (Mike) Anderson; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; as well as her two sisters: Eleanor (Kenneth) Gausman and Joyce (Duane) Ward; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers: Theodore and Donald Thorndike.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1012 C St. SW, Ephrata, WA. If you are unable to join us, please celebrate her life with a cup of hot chocolate with lots of whipped cream and sprinkles. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.