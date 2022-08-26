Joan Dee (McCandlish) Hinderer
November 12, 1939 - August 18, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Joan Dee (McCandlish) Hinderer
November 12, 1939 - August 18, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Joan Hinderer of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022. Joan was born on November 12, 1939, in Wenatchee to parents, Lloydan McCandlish and Edna (Marr) McCandlish. She attended elementary school in Portland, OR. When Joan was 16, her father passed away suddenly and the family moved back to the Wenatchee area, where she graduated from Wenatchee High School.
On July 12, 1958, she married the love of her life, Roy Hinderer, and they raised two sons and one daughter. Joan retired from the Wenatchee YMCA after 30 years working as an accounting bookkeeper. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and trap shooting, but most of all, she loved Christmas, candy making, and sharing all her goodies with others. She enjoyed surrounding herself with family and loved doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her son, Scott (Sharon) Hinderer; daughter, Sally (Jim) Hancock; son, Craig Hinderer; brother, Michael McCandlish; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hinderer; parents, Lloydan and Edna (McCandlish) Standerfer; and brother, Loren McCandlish.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are in care the of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.