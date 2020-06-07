Joan Kraft
East Wenatchee, WA
Joan Kraft, age 89, passed away at her home on May 29, 2020. After receiving her diagnosis in March of 2020, she left the hospital to return home and “clean out her underwear drawer.” Joan, or “Joanie” to most who knew her, was born Joan Chevalier Dey on February 2, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA, to John R. and Alice Dey. The oldest of five siblings, and a self-proclaimed “army brat”, Joan moved with her family several times. Her father was away at war, so consequently, she was raised several years by her grandmother, after the sudden death of her mom. Joan worked at the Pentagon during her college years. After two years at Penn State University majoring in Home Economics and Journalism, she moved to Stuttgart, Germany to join her father, step-mother, and two young brothers.
Upon taking her youngest brother to the Pediatrician, she was introduced and later married, Dr. Warren J. Kraft. In 1953, as a new bride, she left Stuttgart to a place called Wenatchee WA.
Joanie was a lifelong learner, reader, lover of crossword puzzles, politics, and shared a deep passion for her community, family, and friends. Her brother, John, recently described Joanie as gracious, straight forward, honest, and a force to be reckoned with.
Joan’s involvement in the Wenatchee area runs deep. A list of activities includes: Follies, music theater, bridge club, dance club, golf club, time at Lake Chelan, Seattle Children’s Hospital Guild, politics, and her most important role, raising four daughters. Joan chaperoned Apple Blossom Royalty in 1977 and 1978. She acquired four more daughters caring for them as Rotary exchange students. After Warren retired, Joanie went to work for Congressman Sid Morrison. Joanie recently retired from the Board of the Mainstream Republicans of Washington after serving faithfully for 28 years. As testament of her involvement and love of the community and its leaders, she was the recipient of many awards.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Warren J. Kraft in 2014. She is survived by her daughters: Virginia Kraft of Wenatchee, WA, Nancy Sellars (Don) of Issaquah, WA, Marilyn Fudge (Mike) of Cle Elum, WA, and Margaret Kraft of Hailey, ID; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved “sibs”: Robert Dey (Chris) of Hereford, AZ, John Dey (Coralee) of Fairfield, IA, Mike Dey (Susan) of Seattle, WA, and “Cuqui” Anderson (Steve) of Olympia, WA.
Her family wishes to acknowledge their gratitude for the gracious and astounding care she received through her journey. We are forever grateful to Dr. Peter Rutherford, Hospice, caregivers: Kellie Cook and Wendy Allen. Heartfelt thanks also to her dear friends, Sid Morrison, and Joe and Jo Battistelli.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a much later date, when all who loved her can participate. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital, www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/, Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, www.wvc.edu/foundation/giving, Wenatchee Valley Senior Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements and correspondences are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.