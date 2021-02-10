Joan Mae Talbot
November 29, 1931 - January 30, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Joan Mae Talbot, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend went home on January 30, 2021, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. A resident of Wenatchee, WA, since 1954, she loved her church, family, friends, and community.
Joan was born in Seattle, WA, along with her twin brother, Joel, in 1931, to Marshall and Mae Brown. She had two older brothers: Geo and Phil. The family split their time between Seattle and Chelan Falls, WA, where the family owned an apple orchard, packing house, and cold storage plant. After graduating from Garfield High School in Seattle, Joan pursued a Health Science degree at the University of Washington. She met George S. Talbot at a ski retreat and was married shortly after. Her degree was put on hold.
The Korean War was heating up, so George was called into the Navy and stationed for two years at Bremerton, WA, where their first child, Barbara, was born. When the war ended, the small family moved to Wenatchee, where George started his pharmacy career. Five boys: Stephen, Jim, David, Donald, and Brian were born into the growing family.
George and Joan were active in the United Methodist Church. Joan sang in the choir for 57 years. George and Joan were on the initial Board of Directors for Mission Ridge Ski Area. They were also on the initial Board of Directors for the Wenatchee Swim and Tennis Club. Joan volunteered for the YWCA, running estate sales. She had a rare group of community friends, who have been steadfast for up to 65 years. Their bridge club went for 55 years.
After five of the six children were off to college and started their own lives, Joan finished her Nursing degree at Wenatchee Valley College. She loved nursing and worked in many different areas at the Wenatchee Valley Clinic. Then, her dream job came along. She ran the Adult Respite Day Care Program at Grace Lutheran Church. The focus of the program was to give family caregivers of disabled adults a break during the week. Joan would teach, entertain, and listen to her clients. She would go around the community to find musicians, artists, story tellers, and exercise professionals to volunteer for these disabled adults. They loved her and the program.
After her retirement, Joan spent her summers running "Grandma's Swim and Tennis Camp". During the winters, almost every weekend, family would stay at the 'Talbot Hotel' and ski at Mission Ridge.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Steve; granddaughter, Mikayla; parents; and brothers. She is survived by daughter, Barb Talbot (Bill Kehner); sons: Jim Talbot (Mina), Dave Talbot (Patty), Don Talbot (Gina), and Brian Talbot (Mashell); daughter-in-law, Pamela Krueger Talbot; 21 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Services to be announced.