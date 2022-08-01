Purchase Access

Joan Roseberry

March 3, 1941 – July 16, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Joan Roseberry, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Aug 6
Service
Saturday, August 6, 2022
2:00PM
Chelan County Fire District 3, Community Hall
228 Chumstick Highway
WENATCHEE, WA 98802
