Joan Roseberry
March 3, 1941 – July 16, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
In loving memory of Joan Roseberry, who passed away July 16, 2022, at the age of 81. Joan was born March 3, 1941, in Leavenworth, WA, to J.D. and Esther King. She had four siblings: Arlene, Dee, Richard, and Leanna. The family have been longtime residents of the Leavenworth and Wenatchee, WA, areas, where she grew up and attended school. Joan was a light to those who knew and loved her. She loved her family, friends, sporting events (Go Huskies!), camping and traveling with loved ones, and she loved and gave the best hugs. She ran a daycare for many years, and all of the kids loved and knew her as “Nanny”. She worked at Washington State Department of Transportation from 1988 to 2006, where she retired.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dee Gehring; and her husband, Gerald Roseberry. Joan is survived by her children: April and Randy Rendon, Todd Buckingham, Michael Roseberry, and Carolyn Roseberry; her grandchildren: Kiesha Scheib and John Cumpton, Samantha Clark and Josh Cumpton, Ryan Buckingham, Megan Buckingham, Jeni Brigman , Andrea Rendon, Amber Clark; and great-grandchildren: Kiarra, Joshua, Sophia, Jimmy, Jasmine, Neko, Natalie, Malachi, Jayvion, Jacqueline, Eli and Dax.
Many people have told us how much her humor, laughter and caring meant to them, and that just seeing her made their day brighter. She was loved by her family, and many lifelong friends. Her sense of humor, laughter, smile and caring of others will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m, in the Chelan County Fire District #3 Community Hall, 228 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, WA. Arrangements under the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
