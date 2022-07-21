Joan Sue “Joanie” Welty Trefry
September 18, 1932 – July 9, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Joan Sue “Joanie” Welty Trefry entered this world on September 18, 1932. This black-haired, blue-eyed beauty was the delight of her parents, Joe and Sue Welty. Sadly, Joanie's mother passed away when she was just eight years old. Big sister, Mary Jean, returned home from college to watch over her baby sister, until Joe's second marriage to Helen Sheehan.
Joanie spent her early years surrounded by animals. Joanie's beloved horse, Sally, was her constant companion, friend and babysitter. Many a day, they would ride off for hours together, up to the foothills and often over Saddle Rock, before returning home.
Joanie's years at Wenatchee High School centered on fun with friends. She made many life-long friendships as a member of the infamous “Dirty 27” Club. Joanie attended Mills College in California, where she met her best friend, Harriette “Pete” Peterson. The two friends had many adventures together, the most notable being an epic road trip on the summer break, after their second year. She and Harriette remained close friends all of Joanie's life.
While Joanie was attending Mills College, Lloyd Trefry, a former Wenatchee High School alum, who was serving as Military Police in the Air Force, began wooing Joanie from afar. Joanie and Lloyd were married on June 13, 1953, in Wenatchee, then returned to Lloyd's post in Limestone, ME. There, they celebrated the birth of their first child, Stuart.
After Lloyd's enlistment was over, they moved back to Ephrata, WA. Joanie gave birth to their two daughters, Lisa and Katy. Later, they moved to Spokane, WA. Joanie worked as a receptionist for a local pediatrician, and she and Lloyd were involved in the JayCees Organization.
In 1969, Joanie and Lloyd moved back to Wenatchee, WA. Joanie began working for Dr. Paul Lyons. She was an avid reader of edge-of-your-seat murder mysteries, and never missed an episode of her favorite soap opera, The Young and the Restless (which she dubbed the Young and the Rest of Us). Joanie and Lloyd cruised to Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal, and Australia. Joanie's favorite place in the world was the Oregon coast, and she visited every chance she could.
After Lloyd passed away in 2018, Joanie moved to an apartment, which she shared with two kittens. In October of 2020, Joanie took an unfortunate fall and fractured her back. Her last two years were difficult ones, where Joanie did her best to get through her days, while battling chronic pain. Joanie passed away on July 9, 2022, at the age of 89.
Joanie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Welty and Susan Ewert Welty; her step-mother, Helen Sheehan Welty; sister, Mary Jean Cadman; brother, Joe Welty Jr; and her husband, Lloyd J. Trefry. Joanie is survived by her son, Stuart Trefry and wife, Sheree; daughter, Lisa Congdon and husband, Ralph; daughter, Katy Luttrell and husband, Rick; grandson, Aaron Luttrell and wife, Stephanie; grandson, Luke Luttrell and wife, Kate; grandson, Brian Congdon and wife, Amber; grandson, Michael Congdon; great-grandson, Rowan Congdon; great-granddaughters: Hazel and Quinn Congdon; great-granddaughter, Baker Luttrell; great-grandson, Brody Luttrell.
A Memorial Service for Joan Trefry will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., in the chapel at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Afterward, family and friends are invited to attend an informal gathering at the home of Lisa and Ralph Congdon. Arrangements are in care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, https://www.jones-jonesbetts.com/ .