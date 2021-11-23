Joan Susan Wolther

Joan passed away at the age of 87. She was born at home in Trinidad, WA, on February 14, 1934, to Tony and Gertrude Smith and passed away on November 10, 2021. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was the shining light of her loved one’s lives.
Joan attended and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1952. She worked at a variety of different jobs, before she was hired at the National Bank of Commerce in Quincy, WA. Joan then worked at the Grant County Treasurer’s Office for 24 years, where she retired.
She took in foster babies in the 60’s and spent her retirement babysitting, walking around the lake with her friends, reading books, painting ceramics, making hand-sewn Christmas socks for her family, watching the birds outside her bay window, playing games on her iPad, saying the rosary daily, and meeting with her church group friends on Wednesdays for lunch. She was a hard-working mother who passed on strong values and an impeccable work ethic to her family.
The generations of children and grandchildren have fond memories of spending time at her home, in Soap Lake. The days of sledding on the hill were so much fun. We made homemade hot air balloons out of plastic bags and sterno and were chased by the police, and we will always remember countless hunting trips just outside her front door near the lake. She never knew what type of mischief her children or grandchildren would get into, but there were many laughs and stories.
She is survived by her son, Kelvin (Donna) Wolther of Ridgefield, WA; daughter, Becky (Craig) Coleman of Kennewick, WA; son, Tony Wolther of Soap Lake, WA; grandchildren: Kristopher Wright, Brandon, Clint, and Dustin Wolther, and Trever and Troy Coleman; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Nathan, Kaitlyn, Trent, Kristy, Cort, and Beckett "Beck" Wolther, Clayton and Scarlet Wolther, Isaac and Wyatt Wolther, Adelyn "Addi" Vaughn and Logan Wright; sisters: Cleora Royston and Roberta Smith. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Tony and Gertrude Smith; and her siblings: George, Fred, and David Smith, Dolores Adams, and Betty Bryson.
Rosary and Funeral Mass were held on Friday, November 19, 2021. You may leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, of Quincy, WA, assisted the family with the arrangements.
