Post Falls, ID
(formally of Wenatchee, WA)
JoAnn Estelle McMoran, 86, of Post Falls, ID, passed away on November 20, 2022, from heart failure.
JoAnn was born in Seattle, WA, on March 28, 1936, to Jim F. and Bernice E. Whitbeck. She grew up on the family orchards in Orondo, WA, and was a 1954 graduate of Wenatchee High School.
JoAnn married Gary Wayne McMoran on June 26, 1955. They were married nearly 55 years making their home in the Wenatchee area until moving to Apache Junction, AZ, after retirement.
JoAnn was a well-known local waitress in Wenatchee. She worked eight years at the former Eddie Mays Inn and 13 years at the Windmill Steak House. She was an accomplished pianist, teaching during the early years of her marriage and playing for church services throughout her life. JoAnn was actively involved in her church and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10. She served as president of the auxiliary one year.
She is lovingly remembered by her children; Randall Wayne (Nora) McMoran and Cindi Marie (Ken) Hamm. She is also survived by several grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; one brother, Jerry; and one grandson, Ryan.
Memorial donations may be given to: Cherished Ones (feeding local homeless) c/o Darla Trinkaus, 515 Montana St. Coeur d Alene, ID 83814
The family of JoAnn McMoran wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Garden Plaza where she has lived for nine years.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clay Larkin room at Garden Plaza of Post Falls, 545 N. Garden Plaza Ct., Post Falls, ID. 83854
