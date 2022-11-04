Joann Pauline Jorgensen was born on March 5, 1937, in Cashmere, WA, to Walter and Edith Jorgensen. She attended Cashmere High School, Class of '55. Her energy and drive sent her to Seattle, WA, at age 18, where she secured a job in the office of an advertising agency. While there, her natural beauty attracted attention, and she was asked to do some modeling, as well. She progressed to personnel manager with a number of companies including: The Bank of California, the Bon Marche and The Seattle Club.
She married Wayne W. Holaway on April 29, 1961. They had one daughter, Meeghan, in 1966.
Joann lived most of her life in Seattle, but moved home to the Wenatchee Valley with her husband, Vern, in 2010.
Joann was renowned for her beauty, fabulous style and impeccable taste in fashion and decorating. She was charming, fun, and loved to laugh. She was adventurous and enjoyed traveling, both here and abroad. A lover of animals, she had a special place in her heart for dogs, especially her beloved Chocolate Labrador, Sooner.
She passed away peacefully at home, with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter J. Jorgensen and Edith E. Madlinger; and sister, Myrna R. Scott. She is survived by her husband, Vernon O. Young; her daughter, Meeghan B. Holaway; her nieces: Jan Nagel-Kerley, Kristen Stuart, and Francine Paulsen; and brother-in-law, Lowell Scott.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or wenatcheehumane.org.