On May 20, 2022, our beloved mother, Joanna Joyce Mengelos of Kennewick, WA, went home to be with Jesus. Joanna was born in Elizabeth, AR, on March 26, 1932, to Horace and Lottie Stephens. The family later moved to the Wenatchee Valley in Washington State, when Joanna was ten years old. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1950. It was at one of her first jobs, the Barrel Drive-in, that she would meet her future husband. They were married on June 30, 1950, and they began the wonderful family known as Mengelos. Joanna and Joe were married for 65 years.
The most important thing we remember about our mom, was her love for the Lord, and she wanted everyone to love Him as much as she did. As we were packing her most precious items, we discovered several prayer journals listing people she had been praying for - some for years. Mom knew how to pray.
Mom was also a strong person, who would not give up on things until the very end. That included her love for her husband, George “Joe” Mengelos, her family, and her church. It also included her driving, her pinochle skills, and her many years of serving her faithful customers at Shopco.
Joanna was preceded in death by her husband, George “Joe” Mengelos; daughter, Cathy Wiget; granddaughter, Sarah Wilson (Wiget); sisters: Erma Dart and Linda Deardorff. Survived by children: Daniel Mengelos of Valley, WA; Dave (Kim) Mengelos of Whitefish, MT; Jim (Debi) Mengelos of Kennewick, WA; Susan Mengelos of Longview, WA; Jon (Cherity) Mengelos of Ellensburg, WA; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held on June 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Harvest Heights Assembly of God, 137205 Locust Grove Rd., Kennewick, WA; and in Wenatchee, June 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA.
In leu of flowers, donate to Harvest Heights Assembly of God, First Assembly of God, or Hospice. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, or www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joanna Mengelos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
