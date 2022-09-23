Joanne G. Ramey
September 24, 1945 – August 28, 2022
Mt. Orab, OH
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Joanne Ramey, 76, formerly of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on August 28, 2022, following an extended illness. Joanne was born, number 12 of 15 children, to Evelyn (Shadwick) and Gail Ramey, in Seattle, WA, on September 24, 1945. She attended Buckley High School, where she met her husband, Lawrence Larson, and started their family.
After separating from Lawrence, Joanne moved her three young children to Soap Lake, WA, and then on to Moses Lake, WA. She attended Big Bend Community College, while working full-time at Community Action. Joanne started working at Grant County Community Action Council in 1972, as a Receptionist, advancing her career to the Project Director, serving seven Counties in Washington State, over the course of 15 years.
Joanne met the love of her life, Jim Gellatly, in 1980, and moved her family to Wenatchee, working as a Bookkeeper and Payroll Specialist for several Wenatchee businesses through the years.
In 1993, Joanne was devastated with the sudden loss of Jim and the life they shared together. A few years later, she decided to move to Felicity, OH, to begin a “new adventure”.
She had met and grew to love her long-time companion, Richard Willoughby, and they settled in Mt. Orab, OH, the place of her passing.
Joanne most enjoyed the many family camping trips, Christmas parties, sledding parties and birthday parties! Along with marathon card games, family fun days or just going dancing with any number of her friends, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Most of the time, get-togethers included 20-150 of her closest family members. She deeply loved each of her extended family of more than 300. Joanne was known as “Mama Jaye”, “Aunt Jaye-Jaye” or just “Jaye” to 100's of biological or adopted nieces and nephews. She leaves a legacy of adventures and hilarious stories behind.
She is survived by her children, whom she proudly raised on her own: son, Ward and (Diane) Larson, grandchildren: Melody Baile, Adelae and (Nick) Winters, and Ward Larson II, all of Wenatchee, WA; along with her daughter, Michelle and (Daryl) Jones, grandchildren: Joshua Colbert, Kaleb (Brooklyn) Jones and ShaeAnna Jones, all of Wenatchee, WA; and her daughter, Dayna and (Paul) Henthorn, grandchildren: Jericho Hickman, Sharaye Hickman and Konan Henthorn, all of Spokane, WA; ten great-grandchildren: Zachary O'Brien, Madalyn Winters, Isaac Winters, Layla Colbert, Elaina Jones, Josiah Hickman, Kyra Hickman, Carah Gulick, Carson Hickman and Evelyn Loomis. She leaves behind seven of her 14 brothers and sisters: Bettie, Bobie, Lynn, Robin, Deana, Bob and Bonnie; in addition to 68 nieces; and nephews; 191 great; and 151 great-great; and two great-great-great! She is pre-deceased by both her parents; and seven siblings: Gail, Jim, Joel, Billie, Frank, Kitch and her beloved Penny; in addition to several nieces; and nephews; and great-nieces; and nephews.
A Celebration of Jaye's Life will be held at the Squilchuck State Park Lodge, 2805 Mission Ridge Rd., Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 1, 2022.