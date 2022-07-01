Joanne Lawhead-Reimen, 93, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Joanne was born on August 5, 1929, in Seattle, WA, to her parents, Joseph and Bernice Santic. She grew up in Maple Valley, WA. In 1946, she met Charles Lawhead and they married three months later. They made their home in the Seattle area and moved to Wenatchee in 1951. They had five children: son, Charles (Linda) Lawhead; daughter, Gerry Hersel (Wayne); daughter, Karen (Greg) France; son, Michael (Eneidia) Lawhead; and daughter, Debra (John) Babst.
Joanne worked at Community Savings and Loan for 21 years. She loved her family and went to many weddings and social events throughout the years. She was a member of the Gyro International for 50 years. She and her husband met many good friends in their travels to Gyro Installations in Canada.
She loved to garden and cook for the family. She loved to travel and went to Scotland, where she and Charles were guests at Mt. Stuart Castle by the Sophie Stuart Bain. They traveled to England, Italy, Germany, Hawaii, Mexico, and Canada,
In October 2000, her beloved husband, Charles, passed away. In 2011, she married Pat Reimen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bernice Santic; sister, Patty Baldwin; brother, Joe Santic; grandson, Ryan Babst; husband, Charles Lawhead; and husband, Pat Reimen. Joanne has 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Friends and family may visit, Monday, July 4, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliot Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A reception will follow in Kuykendall Hall. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
