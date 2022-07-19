JoAnne Margurite Bruggman
May 24, 1936 - July 9, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
JoAnne M. Bruggman, 86, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her. JoAnne was born in Tacoma, WA, on May 24, 1936, to Keith and Thelma (Haskins) Greene. JoAnne attended grade school in Tacoma, WA, Sunnyslope Junior High and Wenatchee High School. JoAnne married Joseph J. Bruggman July 22, 1955. Together, they raised three children: Mike, Mark, and Melinda. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
JoAnne's first job was working for Skookum Warehouse, where she was a packer. They say she was one of the fastest packers in town; she continued to work years in the fruit industry. Later, she became a shed boss for Cascoa Warehouse in Cashmere, WA, and Blue Bird in Wenatchee, WA. JoAnne's true passion, was when she retired and worked at Ernie's grocery store.
She was instrumental in starting the girls' softball program in Wenatchee. JoAnne took pride in her yard with all her flowers. She was number one fan of all her kids and grandkids sporting events, or whatever they were involved in.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, who passed away in 2009; parents, Keith and Thelma; sister, Carly Mae; five brothers: William R., Keith D., Theodore A., and twin brothers, Michael L. and Patrick E. Greene; and by her granddaughter, Tia Kay Bruggman. JoAnne is survived by her three children: Mike (Jen) Bruggman, Mark Bruggman, and daughter, Melinda (Scott) Gere; six grandchildren: Amy (Wesley) Ward, Boone Bruggman, Kaise (Chris) Khoury, Nikki Bruggman (Partner Dominic Vasquez), Jamie Gere and Kori Jo Gere; eight great-grandchildren: Spencer, Wayland and Forrest Ward, Braxton Bruggman, Cyrus Vasquez, Tatum Khoury, Lyla Jo and Brooke Dobson; her sister, Kay (Fred) Swarthout; sister-in-laws: Eileen Greene (Buddie), and Cindy Greene (Ted); also survives her, Violet Greene (Bobby); and numerous nephews, and nieces.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Milepost 111 in Cashmere, WA. Memorials can be made to the Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 410 S. Columbus St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements in care of Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
