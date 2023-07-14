Joanne Marie Calhoun, 91, of East Wenatchee, WA, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, of an extended illness. Joanne, daughter of Willis LeRoy Egbert and Hazel Luella Kirschbaum, was born in the Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, in March of 1932. She has one sister, Donna Dean. The family lived in Wenatchee until 1934, when they moved to Dryden, WA.
Joanne obtained her entire 12 years of schooling at Dryden and was salutatorian of her 1950 graduation class. She attended Wenatchee Valley College the next year on a tuition-paid scholarship. She was a regular participant in the Dryden Presbyterian Church and Sunday School. During her years of growing up in Dryden, Joanne took piano lessons for about three years. She was a member of a 4-H Club, participating in many fairs, District Camps and State Camps. She also was a Rainbow Girls member in Cashmere, WA, holding several offices.
She married Marion Calhoun in March of 1952, at Leavenworth, WA, in the Community Methodist Church. In December, when Marion entered the U. S. Army as a draftee. Joanne moved to East Wenatchee to live with her folks while Marion was in the service. and went to work as a bookkeeper for Columbia Concrete Pipe Co. from December of 1952 through April of 1955.
After Marion's discharge in December of 1954, they made their home in the Wenatchee Valley, from May of 1955 to present. Joanne worked half-days as a bookkeeper for the Boy Scouts of America, in January of 1957 through May of 1977.
Joanne was a member of Deaconess Children's Foundation Guild No. 2 for several years. She was a charter member of the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society, holding the office of Treasurer from 1971 through June of 1987, and served as President from 1991 through 1994. She again served as Treasurer from 1994 through 2016.
Marion and Joanne were members of both Trinity UMC and later, First United Methodist Church in Wenatchee, and held various volunteer positions over the years. Both also were active in Habitat for Humanity.
Joanne enjoyed the outdoors with snow skiing in the early days and many vacations, camping, and fishing trips in their RV and continued with her quest of family history on both sides of the family.
Joanne is survived by husband, Marion; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Debra Hopkins Calhoun of the Wenatchee Valley, WA; grandson, Chad Michael; great-grandchildren: Peyton Michael and Madison Elizabeth of Port Orchard, WA; and one sister, Donna Fox of Spokane, WA.
A special thank you to Hospice and Seniors Delight for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lazy F Camp at LazyFCamp.org/donate, or mail to Lazy F Camp & Retreat Center, 16170 Manastash Rd., Ellensburg, WA, 98926. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.