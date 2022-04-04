Jock Richard Kinne, 68, passed away from cardiac arrest on March 24, 2022. He was a larger than life person and was known as an avid outdoorsman, climber, hiker, and diver. Although he was a battered child, Jock could never do enough for his wife and daughter. We learned that we had to refrain from mentioning something we liked because the next day he would buy it!
He poured his heart and soul into counseling juvenile offenders for many years, eventually contracting with Washington State to take them into the Cascades to hike, climb, camp. Later, he managed his aunt and uncle's wheat ranch in Helix, OR. Jock was a very social person; he could talk with anyone and always had interesting stories to share about his many adventures. He was a Wenatchee Naturalist and loved seeing all the animals on his property. Whatever the challenge was, Jock found a way to solve it, for he was the definition of perseverance. He had a wonderfully wicked sense of humor and we laughed about something every single day.
“Climb high, my sweetheart, for many mountains await.”
