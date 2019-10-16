Jodi Hardy
Wenatchee, WA
Jodi Hardy was born on September 7, 1947, in Aberdeen, WA, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on October 6, 2019. Jodi was a blessed and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was raised in Hoquiam, WA, for her entire childhood. It was here that she met her beloved husband of 42 years, John. Jodi and John made their home in Quincy, WA, in 1974, where she worked as an office manager for Lamb Weston before her children were born. In 1985, they relocated to Wenatchee, WA, to raise their family. She was an active and dedicated mother and foster mother to dozens of children, giving them a great start in life with a loving family.
Jodi had many passions. First and foremost was her family. In addition, her interests included cooking, collecting recipes, and giving her own special stamp to everything she made. One of her favorite pastimes was gathering around the table at meal time, visiting and enjoying food company. She also enjoyed shopping. She took her time, savoring every moment until she found that great deal. Jodi loved all kinds of reading: books, magazines, and especially cookbooks.
Gardening was a hobby she took seriously, from raising her own vegetables and flowers to becoming a Master Gardener. She spent time volunteering with Master Gardeners and the YWCA in her later years. She loved going to the garden centers and looking for unusual and neglected plants to take home and nurture in her garden. Not one to sit still for long, Jodi loved traveling with John throughout the United States and Canada to visit family and friends.
Jodi was preceded in death by her mother, Cleo Lockey; and her father, Edward Lockey. She is survived by her husband, John; three sons: Chris (Gabrielle), William (Michelle), and Kyle; her daughter, Kjerstin (Patrick); granddaughters: Amelia and Anna; grandsons: True and Lincoln; brothers: Bill, Tim, and Jeff; sister, Sheila; a very special aunt, Joye; and her dear friend, Dianna.
Jodi lived life wholeheartedly, dedicating herself to those that she loved. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Porter Sunday School in Elma, WA, with a reception following. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of your choice. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.