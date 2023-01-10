Jodi Louise Casey-Troxler, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 9, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on September 11, 1976, to Edith and James Troxler in Wenatchee.
Jodi was always the life of the party. No matter what life had in store for her, she always kept a beautiful smile on her face and found the positive in every situation. Jodi loved her weekly Tuesday BINGO games, and having “happy meal”, dates with her great-nieces and nephew. For anyone that knew Jodi, also knew how much her family meant to her, and how much she meant to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Casey; parents, Jim and Edith Troxler; her sister, Lisa Chavez and her husband, Jose Chavez; her niece, Bri Nicolino and her husband, Andrew Nicolino; her nephew, Marco Chavez and his wife, Gabby Guerra; her great-nieces: Lynsey and Aubri Nicolino; and her great-nephew, Lando Chavez.
There will be a Memorial Service in the Springtime to honor Jodi at her parent's home. More details will be shared once it is closer on Facebook for friends and family to see.
We will be having a memorial during the Spring time at her mother and father's house to honor Jodi.
To plant a tree in memory of Jodi Casey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.