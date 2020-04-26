Jodine K. Steele

Jodine K. "Jody" Steele
Bridgeport, WA
Jodine K. "Jody" Steele, 58, of Bridgeport, WA, passed away peacefully, Friday April 17, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a short, but brave and courageous battle with cancer. God needed a good cowgirl to help ride pastures, check fences, and send cow and calf pairs out to pasture this spring.
Jody was born November 27, 1961, in Waterville, WA, to James and Patricia Smith (Coonan). Jody was the baby of the family, joining her brothers, Danny, and Dennis, at the family home in Douglas, WA. Jody lived in Douglas until the family moved to Malott, WA, in the summer of 1969. Throughout her childhood and teen years, her parents instilled in her a work ethic, the kind of work ethic to be proud of. Changing hand lines and bucking hay bales, proved she could stand toe to toe with most grown men. She was tough and she had grit.
Jody was a graduate of Brewster High School, the class of 1980. At the age of 19, she started her nearly 40-year career in banking at what was then, the Security Bank of Washington. The bank in Bridgeport changed hands over the years, and eventually closed its doors when North Cascades National Bank made the difficult decision to consolidate their branches. From there, she went on to manage the Brewster branch of North Cascades Bank for several years. Many of the customers that frequented the bank in Bridgeport, even with the inconvenience of having to travel, opted to follow her to Brewster, a true testament to the level of customer service she was well known to provide. In 2018, she accepted a position at the Chelan branch of North Cascades Bank, where she was responsible for the development and implementation of a teller-training program. She was passionate about her career, the people she worked with, and most especially, the customers she served.
In June of 1984, Jody married the love of her life, Mark, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Together, they raised two children. Zachery, born in 1985 and Jamey Jo, born in 1989. Mark and Jody shared a level of love and devotion for one another that was unparalleled, a true love story.
Through the years, together with her family, Jody enjoyed all things outdoors. Riding her horse, moving cows, camping at Black Pine Lake, Foggy Dew, Lost Lake, and Target Meadows in Oregon, as well as fishing for trout on the Columbia River, and steelhead on the Clearwater River. In the summer, she would tend to her flowers, flowers that any master gardener would be proud of. She also enjoyed attending music concerts, Bob Seger especially, and attending the Pendleton Roundup, which she did so for many consecutive years with family.
Grandchildren came into the picture during the spring of 2016. Jody loved her grandchildren. She especially shared a bond and enjoyed spending time with Houston. Fishing, camping, and picking Pearl Hill wildflowers were some of their favorite pastimes. Houston loved his Nana.
Jody is survived by her husband and best friend of 36 years, Mark, of their home on Pearl Hill; son, Zachery and wife, Shenae of Mansfield, WA; daughter, Jamey Jo, also of Mansfield, WA; two grandsons: Houston and William; brothers: Dennis Smith (Colleen) of Malaga, WA, and Danny Smith (Janet) of Brewster, WA; and many nieces; and nephews. Special friends also of mention, Ben Alexander (Rauha) of Spokane, WA; and many friends and colleagues at North Cascades Bank. Jody was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Patricia Smith.
A Celebration of Jody’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on July 11, 2020, at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville, WA, with Pastor Ric Bayless officiating. Lunch will follow the service.
Jody requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Mansfield FFA, P.O. Box 188, Mansfield, WA, 98830 and Shriners Hospital of Spokane, Attn: Office of Development, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA, 99204.