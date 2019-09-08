Joe M. Leonard
East Wenatchee, WA
Joe M. Leonard, age 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, in his home after a brief illness.
Joe and his wife of 67 years, Bobby, moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 2005, after living in Alderwood Manor, in the same house, for 50 years.
Joe worked as a general superintendent, building housing projects and apartment complexes all over the greater Seattle, WA, area and Bellingham, WA.
Joe and Bobby have four children; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.