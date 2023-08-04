Joel C. "Charles" Canterbury was born in Okanogan, WA, at Salmon Creek, on October 6, 1938, and passed away at age 84, on June 17, 2023. He was born to George Henry Canterbury (died June 14, 1959) and Gladys Pheobe (Rose) Canterbury (died July 2, 2009) and had three siblings: George Henry Canterbury, Jr., Edith Mae Reid and James Vann Canterbury.
Joel attended Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1956. He received a IBEW Apprenticeship from Wenatchee Valley College (1959-1962) and Continuing Adult Education, also at Wenatchee Valley College (1989). His Military Service included; USNR (1955-1961) USS Hornet with an honorable discharge. On July 7, 1967, he married Cheri Ann Carmichael. Joel was a Mason and Shriner for 38 years with many accomplishments. He enjoyed many sports: archery, hunting, fishing, skiing, bowling and had 1st Dan Black Belt, "Tae Kwon Do" (Korean and U.S.) Karate. He also belonged to many clubs and organizations, including the Chelan Police Reserve (1972-86), where he was a Sergeant (1980-986)
Joel lived a very busy and full life. He loved his family and friends dearly. He was a truly great man in all respects. He was the love of my life. Joel will be sorely missed.
Joel was preceded in death by parents, George and Gladys Canterbury; siblings: George Henry Canterbury, Jr., and Edith Reid. He is survived by wife, Cheri Ann; brother, James Vann Canterbury; children: Verna Rae Horan, Debra Lynn Horan, Michael Scott (Marilyn) Horan, Lee Joel Canterbury, James Horan, Cheri Joeliene Canterbury; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Masonic Center, 811 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
