Joel C. Drummond
East Wenatchee, WA
Joel C. Drummond, 32, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021, following an illness. Joel grew up in Wenatchee, Auburn, and Cle Elum, WA, eventually making his home in East Wenatchee, with girlfriend, Sarah Packer. He worked in retail and the fruit industry.
Joel’s passions included music and playing guitar, which he greatly excelled at. He played at multiple venues in a band with brother, Shawn, and a couple friends, around the Seattle/Wenatchee, WA, area. Joel also dearly loved dirt biking. Many weekends were spent as a family at the Olympia, WA, motocross track. Joel even raced his bike at the Seattle Raceway. When the family moved to Cle Elum, WA, he spent hours on dad's tractor, building his own crazy jumps and even more hours riding with friends. He even did a jump over his dad's truck!
Joel also enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and girlfriend, Sarah. He really liked attending concerts, being outdoors in the sun, the river, and hiking in the mountains. He enjoyed helping and hanging out with family. Joel was an easy going, gentle, sweet soul who was always kind to others. He was the guy that everyone wanted to be friends with, “ a smart dude with a ‘cool’ demeanor about him, that seemed to draw people "in”, per brother, Shawn. Words can’t describe how much we love and greatly miss him.
Joel was preceded in death by grandparents, Geraldine “Gerry” and William “Bill” Drummond; uncles: Charles “Chuck” Clayson, and David “Dave” Drummond. He is survived by his parents, James “Jim” and Lisa Drummond of Wenatchee, WA; older brother, Shawn of East Wenatchee, WA; niece, Shawna, and her mother, Jessica “Jessie” Stumpf, who he referred to as his “sister”, both of East Wenatchee, WA; nephew, Mavrik of Wenatchee, WA; the love of his life of many years, Sarah Packer; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, that he dearly loved.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA. Burial services to be announced later this spring. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.