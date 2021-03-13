Joel Edward Stufflebeam
Wenatchee, WA
Joel Edward Stufflebeam, 67, passed away unexpectedly, following a short illness on February 27, 2021, leaving his family and friends devastated.
Joel was born in Wenatchee, WA, on August 31,1953, to Joel and Shirley Stufflebeam. He grew up in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1971. Following graduation, Joel worked at several different businesses in the Wenatchee area, including: Wells and Wade, Muffet and Sons, EZ’s Drive In as a Manager, and at KPQ Radio. He also managed a radio station in Quincy, WA, for a time.
Joel moved to Seattle, WA, in 2000, and went to work for the Seattle Times as an Account Executive, where he leaves lifelong friends. In 2010, Joel began his career with Cox Automotive as a Senior Account Executive. He was still working for them at the time of his death. He leaves behind many friends from there as well.
On November 18, 2000, Joel married the love of his life, Sandra Witham-Stufflebeam. They enjoyed many vacations to Mexico. Joel was an avid golfer and loved playing with friends and family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and watching the Seahawks, Mariners, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
In June of 2020, Joel and Sandra moved back to Wenatchee, to be near family.
Joel is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Andrew; mother, Shirley Stufflebeam; and his four sisters and two brothers: Debi Cawdery (Pete), Dave Stufflebeam (Diane), Mike Stufflebeam (Sharon), Rhonda Webster, Peggy Stufflebeam and Patti Matthews (Steve George); and numerous nieces and nephews. Joel also is survived by his step-daughter, JC Derrick; and step-son, Shawn Derrick. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Joel Stufflebeam; two nephews; and a niece.
A Celebration of Joel’s Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.