Joel R. Bernatz
August 6, 1939 – September 25, 2022
Chelan, WA
Joel R. Bernatz, 83, of Chelan, WA, died at his home on September 25, 2022, following a long illness with cancer. Joel was born August 6, 1939, at Decorah, IA, to Robert M. Bernatz and Gertrude M. C. Anderson. He attended school in Decorah, IA, graduating from high school in 1957, "The Best of Times!".
After high school, Joel attended Luther College and graduated from Iowa State University with a major in Botany and a degree in Forest Management in 1962.
During summers, he slogged his way through school, working on fire suppression crews on the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon, and with the Forest Service Smokejumpers in Missoula, MT.
After college graduation, Joel moved to Lake County, OR, and lived in the high desert of Paisley, OR. Here, he worked on the Fremont National Forest, spending five years doing timber sale layout, cruising, timber stand improvement, and landline restoration. (12 months in the woods and on snowshoes all winter).
In 1967, Joel was transferred to the Chelan Ranger District of the Wenatchee National Forest, where he served as the Resource Assistant on the District until his retirement. Through his long career in the Chelan Ranger District, Joel witnessed the creation of the North Cascades National Park in 1968, the beginning of the environmental movement, the creation of the Glacier Peak Wilderness, and the boom and bust of the timber industry in North Central Washington.
Joel served on the City of Chelan Park Board and PUD Citizen Advisory Committee planning for the PUD Riverwalk Park and Loop Trail. In late 1968, Joel got lucky and met Bernice A. Holmes at Campbell's Lodge in Chelan, WA. He married this cute twin in the Lutheran Church on May 23, 1970. Bernice and Joel have one son, John Erik, born in 1972. Joel most recently worked in Renton, WA, and Moses Lake, WA.
Joel had a special interest in Mineralogy and spent much time in Montana digging for gemstones. Wonderful times were had with son, John, backpacking and camping with friends in the North Cascades and hiking the special sandstone cracks in Utah. When not hiking, John was on his motorcycle, and together, Joel and John had some great adventures in the back-country on old fire roads and single track. Joel always loved his memories of the few trips to Prince of Wales Island in Alaska, fishing halibut with great friends.
Joel leaves his wife, Bernice of the home; son, John of Moses Lake, WA; nieces: Joslyn Boglioli (Marc) of Vermont, Tahnee Hoag of Pennsylvania; and special niece, Chy Mettler (Jeff) of Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan L. Cassidy; and little brother, Kevin.
Joel will be cremated and scattered on some productive chukar grounds. At Joel's request, there will be no service. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or a memorial of your choice. Please visit Joel's online memorial page at www.heritagememorialchapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA.