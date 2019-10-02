John A. Beeman
Wenatchee, WA
John Alfred Beeman, 80, of Wenatchee, WA, died peacefully at his home, with his family by his side on September 25, 2019. John was born on March 19, 1939, in Tonasket, WA, to Guy and Alyce Siegrist Beeman. They lived up Pine Creek in Tonasket and later, moved to Omak, WA, where he got his education and graduated with the Omak class of 1957.
John was in the National Guard from October 15, 1956 to October 31, 1957, then joining the U.S. Navy on November 1, 1957. He became an engineer on the USS Twining DD540. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in October 14, 1962. Afterwards, John worked in the logging industry.
John married Lois Schneider, the love of his life, on December 21, 1964, making their home in Omak. Later, they moved to Malaga, WA, where John went to work at Alcoa. They later made their home in Cashmere, WA. After John retired from Alcoa, they moved to Wenatchee, WA. John loved all outside sports like fishing and hunting, and being with family and friends. John will be missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife, Lois, of 54 years; his sister, Mary Beeman Lane of Omak, WA;his daughters: Janett Beeman Busby (Tom) of Monroe, WA, Annett Beeman Simmions (Mike) of Manson, WA, and Frankie Beeman Page (Jim) of Wenatchee, WA. John has eight grandkids and four great-grandkids. John was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Alyce Beeman; brother, Fred Beeman; and sister, Lillian Nora Gavin.
Thanks to the all the caregivers at Blossom Creek for taking such good care of Daddy.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring for John Alfred Beeman.