John A. Stockwell was born and raised in Wenatchee, WA. He passed away July 23, 2021, at the age of 71. John graduated from Wenatchee High School, living most of his years in the Wenatchee Valley.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and upon coming home, started working construction with his dad and brother. He was a contractor for many years before joining the Carpenters’ Union, until retiring in 2013.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman and mentor to his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time at Whidbey Island, where he married his high school sweetheart, Dorien Sauve, and they enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Lake Chelan.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Lora Stockwell; and his wife, Dorien Stockwell. He is survived by his brother, Kris (Shawna) Stockwell; sister, Lori (Bob) Johanson; nephews: Kevin Brian, Aaron Johanson, and Cris Angel; nieces: Nikki Freeman, Kim Taylor, and their families; aunts; and cousins.
The family asks that you remember the good times. Per John’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of John Stockwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.