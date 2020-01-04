John Allen Hobart
May 14, 1944 – December 27, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
On May 14, 1944, Al was born in Omak, WA, where he went to school and during his teen years, he traveled as far away as Walla Walla, WA, to work a summer job bucking hay. Al worked hard to graduate with the honor of Valedictorian and with that “hard work” ethic, he went on to owning his own gas station, volunteering for the Omak Fire Department, working on the Wells Dam Project, and onto owning a RC Cola franchise. After that, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, as a manager for Coca Cola. It was during these years, that he was noticed to be a good voice and advocate for worker’s rights, and again his hard work. That was the changing point for the rest of his working career when he became a union representative for Teamster’s Union Local 148
. He then became the Secretary Treasurer for Local 760 out of Yakima, WA, for several years. He was elected to the Joint Council 28 as the Executive Director for the state of Washington. After a short term, he was elected to International Vice President for the Northwest to include the states of WA, OR, and AK. He served as a contract negotiator and was a representative on the Pension Trust, while maintaining his duties at Joint Council 28.
After over 40 years, he retired to do a few leisure things, and found that farming with the family, spoiling grandchildren, raising many different gardens, taking care of animals, and again, bucking hay, was the way of life he had missed for so many years.
He enjoyed spending more time with the family and doing a little hunting and fishing on the side. He volunteered his time serving on the board of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation with volunteer duties and also doing visits to the elderly from his church. Sadly, it was an ATV accident on the farm, doing what he was proud to do, that took him to a long stay at Harborview Medical Center. He had the care of many great doctors and nurses, when he passed on December 27, 2019, to be in Heaven, with his Lord and Savior. He was a baptized member of the Eastmont Baptist Church, helping serve in many ways for 31 years, and adopted Pinal County Cowboy Church when in Arizona, also to worship and doing volunteer work. It all kept him very busy and again, “working hard.”
He will be sorely missed by wife, Dalette; family, friends, and co-workers. His children are: Laura Ward, Robert Hobart (Yolanda), Heather Hill (Colin), Mike Norris (Janelle), Jocelyn Flitton (Darin). The grandchildren include: Doug Hobart, Matt Ward, Jake Ward, Olivia Perez, Henry Hobart, John Flitton, Josie Flitton, Noelle Hill, Allyson Hill, and Michael Hill. His surviving siblings are: Joan Michelson, Jerry Hobart (Deloris), and Pat Taylor. Al was preceded in passing by his parents, Jess and Vera Hobart; his first wife, Loretta; a brother, Jesse; sister, Vera “Pete” Armstrong; John Lenhart; and brother-in-law, Don Michelson.
To honor his wishes, there will not be a public service. A private memorial will be held for family and a few longtime friends, at a later date. You are invited to view Al’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.