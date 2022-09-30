John C. Dietrich
June 7, 1930 – July 1, 2022
Chelan, WA
I've started this obituary many times trying to put into words what kind of man our dad was. Words for the first time in a long time seemed to fail me. I guess I'll start with the basics and go from there. Our dad, John C. Dietrich, passed away July 1, 2022, at the age of 92. He claimed he was the oldest Dietrich ever! I guess Ill give him that one. Dad was the eldest of six children, born June 7, 1930, to John G. and Maude Dietrich.
Dad was always an outdoorsman; he and a buddy, Joe Burnett, took the winter off between his junior and senior year of high school to trap marten and mink in the North Cascades. Dad just couldn't understand why they held his high school diploma back for a year. I think back then you took time off from school to work in the family orchard or just go trapping. As a young man, dad worked at the Sunshine and Star silver mines in Idaho, but underground just wasn't the place for him. He then worked at Alcoa for a short time, until his dad had a farming accident and the family needed him back to help run the family orchard. Farming from that point on became a lifelong love of his. He met our mom, Leola R. Gotz, a city girl from Seattle, WA, and they were married on May 29, 1954. They lived in Chelan, WA, and raised six boys! One of his favorite quotes was, “I can't have anything nice around here without you boys breaking it!” I guess I'll have to give him that one, too.
Dad wasn't a man of many words, but what he did say stuck. He taught us boys to work hard, be honest and maintain our personal integrity. Dad and mom always made it to all of our sporting and club events, and with six boys, that wasn't an easy accomplishment. There were a lot of hours sitting through football games, wrestling matches, baseball games, track events and concerts. Not to mention, all the practices, hauling us to and from. It was always comforting to look up in the stands to see them there.
Not only did dad have a love for farming and family; he also had a love for bowling. He was always striving for that perfect 300 game! He once put together 11 strikes in a row in a game; just one strike away from that all allusive perfect game. Several times he put together more than 12 strikes in a row, but it was over two games.
Later in life, he returned to wood working and made some amazing pieces of art. Some of dad's favorite sayings growing up were: (remember, there are six boys) “Rise and shine, daylight is in the swamp.” “Boys, we're burning daylight.” “Make sure you do it right the first time so you don't have to do it again.” And this is one of my favorites, which he used mostly on my older brothers, “Think before you do something stupid.”
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Maude Dietrich; sisters: Gloria Miller, and Karen Hall; and his brother, Delbert Dietrich. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Leola R. Dietrich; sons: John, Mike, Marty, Dave (Darla), Ted (Rae), and Joe (Cendie); as well as, two sisters: Glenna Reeves, and Sharon Little; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
All these qualities and memories are our dad and we all miss him dearly. Love you, Dad
Cremated at Neptune Society.