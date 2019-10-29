John C. Penny
July 2, 1946 - September 22, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
John passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, due to natural causes associated with Lewy body dementia. He was born to the late Willis and Doris Penny in Olympia, WA. John was an accomplished member of FFA and graduated from Rochester High School in 1964. He attended Centralia College for two years, where he played third base on the state championship baseball team. John continued his education at Washington State University, and upon graduation, was drafted and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. John returned to WSU and earned a degree in Wildlife Biology. That summer, he worked at National Fruit Canning Company, where he met the love of his life, the late Vicki Hearn (Penny). They married in 1973, and lived on site at several Washington State fish hatcheries where John worked, before they finally settled in Wenatchee, WA, in 1987, where they raised their two daughters. John was an active member of the YMCA. He enjoyed playing basketball and racquetball, competing in several tournaments. He spent many summers boating and waterskiing on the Columbia River. John loved to work and made the difficult decision to retire from Eastbank Fish Hatchery in 2015. He loved the outdoors, photography, listening to music, playing the violin, fixing cars, cheering on the Cougars and building computers. John was a family man with a heart of gold, that made friends with everyone he met.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Penny, who passed away last year. John is survived by his daughters: Jessica Richmond and Whitney Penny; granddaughter, Jade Richmond; and three siblings: David Penny, Allan Penny, and Donna Scott.
A casual Celebration of Life service will be held at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at noon. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Please come with fond memories to share as we mingle and celebrate the life of this great man.