John C. Price

February 23, 1927 - October 22, 2017

On October 22, 2017, our community lost a “very” special member of our family, John Price.

He was a dedicated husband to Viola, father, grandfather, brother, and great friend.

He was a telephone lineman, and then a tech for General Telephone. He was a deputy volunteer in earlier years, and then later, starting his much-in-demand yard care service.

We will get together for John’s Celebration of Life upon completion of his estate. Family and close friends will be notified of the event.

John, you are missed daily. Loving wishes from your family.

