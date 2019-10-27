John C. Price
February 23, 1927 - October 22, 2017
On October 22, 2017, our community lost a “very” special member of our family, John Price.
He was a dedicated husband to Viola, father, grandfather, brother, and great friend.
He was a telephone lineman, and then a tech for General Telephone. He was a deputy volunteer in earlier years, and then later, starting his much-in-demand yard care service.
We will get together for John’s Celebration of Life upon completion of his estate. Family and close friends will be notified of the event.
John, you are missed daily. Loving wishes from your family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.